The Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes take the ice Monday for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers lead 2-0 in the series.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Check out the Panthers-Hurricanes game on TNT.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
5/20/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 2-1 (F/OT) FLA
5/18/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA
4/13/2023 Panthers Hurricanes 6-4 CAR
12/30/2022 Hurricanes Panthers 4-0 CAR
11/9/2022 Panthers Hurricanes 3-0 FLA

Panthers Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Panthers are allowing 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in league play.
  • The Panthers score the sixth-most goals in the league (288 total, 3.5 per game).
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Panthers have claimed 95.0% of the possible points with a 9-1-0 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that span.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8%
Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9%
Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 -
Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8%
Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • The Hurricanes' total of 210 goals allowed (2.6 per game) is second in the NHL.
  • With 262 goals (3.2 per game), the Hurricanes have the league's 15th-ranked offense.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2%
Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4%
Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.