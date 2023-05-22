The Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes take the ice Monday for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers lead 2-0 in the series.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TNT Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/20/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 2-1 (F/OT) FLA 5/18/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 4/13/2023 Panthers Hurricanes 6-4 CAR 12/30/2022 Hurricanes Panthers 4-0 CAR 11/9/2022 Panthers Hurricanes 3-0 FLA

Panthers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Panthers are allowing 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in league play.

The Panthers score the sixth-most goals in the league (288 total, 3.5 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Panthers have claimed 95.0% of the possible points with a 9-1-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that span.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9% Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 - Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8% Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes' total of 210 goals allowed (2.6 per game) is second in the NHL.

With 262 goals (3.2 per game), the Hurricanes have the league's 15th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that span.

Hurricanes Key Players