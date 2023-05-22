Panthers vs. Hurricanes Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3
The Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes play in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center on Monday, May 22, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers lead the series 2-0. The Panthers are favored (-115) in this matchup with the Hurricanes (-105).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which club we think will bring home the victory in Monday's Stanley Cup Semifinals action.
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Monday
Our projections model for this contest predicts a final score of Panthers 4, Hurricanes 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-115)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.3
- Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.5)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info
|Panthers vs Hurricanes Player Props
|Panthers vs Hurricanes Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Panthers vs Hurricanes
|Panthers vs Hurricanes Odds/Over/Under
Panthers Splits and Trends
- The Panthers have finished 12-8-20 in overtime games as part of an overall record of 42-32-8.
- In the 32 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 19-6-7 record (good for 45 points).
- In the 10 games this season the Panthers scored only one goal, they went 1-8-1 (three points).
- Florida has taken seven points from the 18 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (3-14-1 record).
- The Panthers have scored three or more goals in 67 games (48-13-6, 102 points).
- In the 40 games when Florida has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 24-12-4 record (52 points).
- In the 56 games when it outshot its opponent, Florida is 29-24-3 (61 points).
- The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in 36 games, going 22-11-3 to register 47 points.
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Hurricanes AVG
|Hurricanes Rank
|6th
|3.51
|Goals Scored
|3.2
|15th
|21st
|3.32
|Goals Allowed
|2.56
|2nd
|1st
|36.9
|Shots
|34.8
|3rd
|22nd
|31.9
|Shots Allowed
|26
|1st
|10th
|22.8%
|Power Play %
|19.8%
|19th
|23rd
|76%
|Penalty Kill %
|84.4%
|2nd
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.