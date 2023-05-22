The Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes play in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center on Monday, May 22, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers lead the series 2-0. The Panthers are favored (-115) in this matchup with the Hurricanes (-105).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which club we think will bring home the victory in Monday's Stanley Cup Semifinals action.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Monday

Our projections model for this contest predicts a final score of Panthers 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-115)

Panthers (-115) Computer Predicted Total: 6.3

6.3 Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.5)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have finished 12-8-20 in overtime games as part of an overall record of 42-32-8.

In the 32 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 19-6-7 record (good for 45 points).

In the 10 games this season the Panthers scored only one goal, they went 1-8-1 (three points).

Florida has taken seven points from the 18 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (3-14-1 record).

The Panthers have scored three or more goals in 67 games (48-13-6, 102 points).

In the 40 games when Florida has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 24-12-4 record (52 points).

In the 56 games when it outshot its opponent, Florida is 29-24-3 (61 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in 36 games, going 22-11-3 to register 47 points.

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 6th 3.51 Goals Scored 3.2 15th 21st 3.32 Goals Allowed 2.56 2nd 1st 36.9 Shots 34.8 3rd 22nd 31.9 Shots Allowed 26 1st 10th 22.8% Power Play % 19.8% 19th 23rd 76% Penalty Kill % 84.4% 2nd

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

