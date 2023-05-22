Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals features the Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes meeting at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, May 22 on TNT. The Panthers have a 2-0 advantage in the series. The Panthers are favored (-110) against the Hurricanes (-110).

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends

Carolina has played 45 games this season with over 5.5 goals.

In the 22 times this season the Panthers have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 13-9 in those games.

The Hurricanes have been listed as the underdog 10 times this season, and upset their opponent five times.

Florida is 13-9 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter (59.1% win percentage).

Carolina is 7-6 when oddsmakers have listed them as underdogs of -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-143) 1.5 (+150) 3.5 (+125) Anton Lundell 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+135) - Eetu Luostarinen 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+165) -

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-128) 2.5 (-105) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+140) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (-133)

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 9-1-0 0-0 3-7-0 6.4 3.4 2.4

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 0-0 5-5-0 5.6 3.6 2.4

