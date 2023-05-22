The Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes square off in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Monday, May 22, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers hold a 2-0 lead in the series. The Hurricanes are underdogs (-105) in this game against the Panthers (-115).

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-115) Hurricanes (-105) -

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers are 34-29 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Florida is 34-29 (winning 54.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.

The Panthers have a 53.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Hurricanes Total (Rank) 288 (6th) Goals 262 (15th) 272 (21st) Goals Allowed 210 (2nd) 63 (7th) Power Play Goals 50 (18th) 70 (29th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Panthers Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Florida has not hit the over.

The Panthers and their opponents have combined to score goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.

In the last 10 games, the Panthers have scored 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Panthers offense's 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked sixth in the NHL this year.

The Panthers are ranked 21st in league action in goals against this season, having given up 272 total goals (3.3 per game).

They're ranked 16th in the league with a +16 goal differential .

