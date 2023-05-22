Panthers vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes square off in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Monday, May 22, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers hold a 2-0 lead in the series. The Hurricanes are underdogs (-105) in this game against the Panthers (-115).
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-115)
|Hurricanes (-105)
|-
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers are 34-29 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Florida is 34-29 (winning 54.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.
- The Panthers have a 53.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|288 (6th)
|Goals
|262 (15th)
|272 (21st)
|Goals Allowed
|210 (2nd)
|63 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|50 (18th)
|70 (29th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Florida has not hit the over.
- The Panthers and their opponents have combined to score goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.
- In the last 10 games, the Panthers have scored 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Panthers offense's 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked sixth in the NHL this year.
- The Panthers are ranked 21st in league action in goals against this season, having given up 272 total goals (3.3 per game).
- They're ranked 16th in the league with a +16 goal differential .
