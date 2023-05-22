Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals will see the Florida Panthers hit the ice against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday, May 22, starting at 8:00 PM ET and brodcast on TNT. The Panthers are on top 2-0 in the series. The Panthers are listed with -115 moneyline odds against the Hurricanes (-105).

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-115) Hurricanes (-105) -

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have been favored on the moneyline 63 times this season, and have gone 34-29 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Florida has a 34-29 record (winning 54.0% of its games).

The Panthers have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this matchup.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Hurricanes Total (Rank) 288 (6th) Goals 262 (15th) 272 (21st) Goals Allowed 210 (2nd) 63 (7th) Power Play Goals 50 (18th) 70 (29th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Panthers Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Florida has not gone over.

The Panthers and their opponents have combined to score goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Panthers have scored 0.3 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Panthers' 288 goals this season make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, the Panthers have given up 272 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in NHL action.

They're ranked 16th in the league with a +16 goal differential .

