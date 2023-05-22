Panthers vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals will see the Florida Panthers hit the ice against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday, May 22, starting at 8:00 PM ET and brodcast on TNT. The Panthers are on top 2-0 in the series. The Panthers are listed with -115 moneyline odds against the Hurricanes (-105).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-115)
|Hurricanes (-105)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have been favored on the moneyline 63 times this season, and have gone 34-29 in those games.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Florida has a 34-29 record (winning 54.0% of its games).
- The Panthers have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this matchup.
Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|288 (6th)
|Goals
|262 (15th)
|272 (21st)
|Goals Allowed
|210 (2nd)
|63 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|50 (18th)
|70 (29th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Panthers with DraftKings.
Panthers Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Florida has not gone over.
- The Panthers and their opponents have combined to score goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Panthers have scored 0.3 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Panthers' 288 goals this season make them the sixth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- On defense, the Panthers have given up 272 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in NHL action.
- They're ranked 16th in the league with a +16 goal differential .
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.