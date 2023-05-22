Panthers vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday the Carolina Hurricanes go on the road to square off with the Florida Panthers for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers hold a 2-0 edge in the series. The Hurricanes have -105 odds on the moneyline against the favored Panthers (-115).
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-115)
|Hurricanes (-105)
|-
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have been favored on the moneyline 63 times this season, and have finished 34-29 in those games.
- Florida has a record of 34-29 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter (54.0% win percentage).
- The Panthers have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this game.
Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|288 (6th)
|Goals
|262 (15th)
|272 (21st)
|Goals Allowed
|210 (2nd)
|63 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|50 (18th)
|70 (29th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Florida has not gone over in its past 10 contests.
- The Panthers and their opponents combined for an average of goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Panthers' goals per game average is 0.3 lower than their season-long average.
- The Panthers create the sixth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 288 this season.
- On defense, the Panthers have allowed 272 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in NHL action.
- They're ranked 16th in the league with a +16 goal differential .
