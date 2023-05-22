On Monday the Carolina Hurricanes go on the road to square off with the Florida Panthers for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers hold a 2-0 edge in the series. The Hurricanes have -105 odds on the moneyline against the favored Panthers (-115).

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-115) Hurricanes (-105) -

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have been favored on the moneyline 63 times this season, and have finished 34-29 in those games.

Florida has a record of 34-29 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter (54.0% win percentage).

The Panthers have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this game.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Hurricanes Total (Rank) 288 (6th) Goals 262 (15th) 272 (21st) Goals Allowed 210 (2nd) 63 (7th) Power Play Goals 50 (18th) 70 (29th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Panthers Advanced Stats

Florida has not gone over in its past 10 contests.

The Panthers and their opponents combined for an average of goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Panthers' goals per game average is 0.3 lower than their season-long average.

The Panthers create the sixth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 288 this season.

On defense, the Panthers have allowed 272 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in NHL action.

They're ranked 16th in the league with a +16 goal differential .

