The Florida Panthers take the ice for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the Carolina Hurricanes at BB&T Center on Monday, May 22, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are up 2-0 in the series. The Panthers are favored, with -115 odds on the moneyline, in this game against the Hurricanes, who have -105 moneyline odds.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-115) Hurricanes (-105) -

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have won 34 of their 63 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (54.0%).

Florida has a 34-29 record (winning 54.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Panthers' implied win probability is 53.5%.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Hurricanes Total (Rank) 288 (6th) Goals 262 (15th) 272 (21st) Goals Allowed 210 (2nd) 63 (7th) Power Play Goals 50 (18th) 70 (29th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Panthers Advanced Stats

Florida has not gone over in its past 10 contests.

The Panthers and their opponents have combined to score goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Panthers have scored 0.3 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Panthers offense's 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked sixth in the NHL this year.

The Panthers rank 21st in total goals against, conceding 3.3 goals per game (272 total) in league action.

They're ranked 16th in the league with a +16 goal differential .

