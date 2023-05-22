The Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes take the ice in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Monday, May 22, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers hold a 2-0 lead in the series. The Panthers are listed with -110 moneyline odds against the Hurricanes (-110).

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-110) Hurricanes (-110) -

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have won 54.0% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (34-29).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter, Florida has a 35-31 record (winning 53.0% of its games).

The Panthers have an implied moneyline win probability of 52.4% in this matchup.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Hurricanes Total (Rank) 288 (6th) Goals 262 (15th) 272 (21st) Goals Allowed 210 (2nd) 63 (7th) Power Play Goals 50 (18th) 70 (29th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Panthers Advanced Stats

Florida has not hit the over in its past 10 contests.

The Panthers and their opponents have combined to score goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Panthers are scoring 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Panthers score the sixth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 288 this season.

The Panthers rank 21st in total goals against, allowing 3.3 goals per game (272 total) in league action.

The team is ranked 16th in goal differential at +16.

