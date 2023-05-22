Panthers vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals will see the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes face off on Monday, May 22, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are up 2-0. The Hurricanes are the underdog (-110) in this game against the Panthers (-110).
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-110)
|Hurricanes (-110)
|-
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have been a moneyline favorite 63 times this season, and have finished 34-29 in those games.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter, Florida has a 35-31 record (winning 53.0% of its games).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Panthers' implied win probability is 52.4%.
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|288 (6th)
|Goals
|262 (15th)
|272 (21st)
|Goals Allowed
|210 (2nd)
|63 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|50 (18th)
|70 (29th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Florida has not gone over in its past 10 games.
- The Panthers and their opponents combined for an average of goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Panthers are scoring 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Panthers offense's 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked sixth in the league this year.
- The Panthers are ranked 21st in NHL action in goals against this season, having conceded 272 total goals (3.3 per game).
- They're ranked 16th in the league with a +16 goal differential .
