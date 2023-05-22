Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals will see the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes face off on Monday, May 22, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are up 2-0. The Hurricanes are the underdog (-110) in this game against the Panthers (-110).

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TNT Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-110) Hurricanes (-110) -

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have been a moneyline favorite 63 times this season, and have finished 34-29 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter, Florida has a 35-31 record (winning 53.0% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Panthers' implied win probability is 52.4%.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Hurricanes Total (Rank) 288 (6th) Goals 262 (15th) 272 (21st) Goals Allowed 210 (2nd) 63 (7th) Power Play Goals 50 (18th) 70 (29th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Panthers Advanced Stats

Florida has not gone over in its past 10 games.

The Panthers and their opponents combined for an average of goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Panthers are scoring 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Panthers offense's 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked sixth in the league this year.

The Panthers are ranked 21st in NHL action in goals against this season, having conceded 272 total goals (3.3 per game).

They're ranked 16th in the league with a +16 goal differential .

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.