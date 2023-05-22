Top Player Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Hurricanes Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3 on May 22, 2023
Bookmakers have set player props for Matthew Tkachuk, Martin Necas and others when the Florida Panthers host the Carolina Hurricanes at BB&T Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)
Tkachuk has been a top contributor on Florida this season, with 109 points in 79 games.
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|May. 20
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Hurricanes
|May. 18
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 12
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +185)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 23 goals and 55 assists to total 78 points (1.1 per game).
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|May. 20
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Hurricanes
|May. 18
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 12
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 10
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
Carter Verhaeghe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)
Carter Verhaeghe's season total of 73 points has come from 42 goals and 31 assists.
Verhaeghe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|May. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Hurricanes
|May. 18
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 12
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 7
|1
|0
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Martin Necas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)
Necas drives the offense for Carolina with 71 points (0.9 per game), with 28 goals and 43 assists in 82 games (playing 18:24 per game).
Necas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|May. 20
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Panthers
|May. 18
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Devils
|May. 11
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Devils
|May. 9
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Devils
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
