Bookmakers have set player props for Matthew Tkachuk, Martin Necas and others when the Florida Panthers host the Carolina Hurricanes at BB&T Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

Tkachuk has been a top contributor on Florida this season, with 109 points in 79 games.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes May. 20 1 0 1 4 at Hurricanes May. 18 1 0 1 3 at Maple Leafs May. 12 0 0 0 6 vs. Maple Leafs May. 10 0 1 1 0 vs. Maple Leafs May. 7 0 0 0 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +185)

0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +185) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 23 goals and 55 assists to total 78 points (1.1 per game).

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes May. 20 1 0 1 3 at Hurricanes May. 18 1 1 2 3 at Maple Leafs May. 12 0 0 0 3 vs. Maple Leafs May. 10 0 0 0 6 vs. Maple Leafs May. 7 0 0 0 1

Carter Verhaeghe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)

Carter Verhaeghe's season total of 73 points has come from 42 goals and 31 assists.

Verhaeghe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes May. 20 0 0 0 0 at Hurricanes May. 18 1 1 2 6 at Maple Leafs May. 12 1 1 2 4 vs. Maple Leafs May. 10 0 0 0 2 vs. Maple Leafs May. 7 1 0 1 2

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)

Necas drives the offense for Carolina with 71 points (0.9 per game), with 28 goals and 43 assists in 82 games (playing 18:24 per game).

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers May. 20 0 0 0 1 vs. Panthers May. 18 0 1 1 5 vs. Devils May. 11 0 0 0 4 at Devils May. 9 2 0 2 3 at Devils May. 7 0 0 0 2

Put your picks to the test and bet on Panthers vs. Hurricanes player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.