Sam Bennett and the Florida Panthers are facing the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Bennett in the Panthers-Hurricanes game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Sam Bennett vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)

0.5 points (Over odds: -130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Bennett Season Stats Insights

Bennett has averaged 17:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

In 14 of 63 games this season Bennett has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 25 of 63 games this year, Bennett has registered a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

In 16 of 63 games this season, Bennett has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

Bennett's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 56.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Bennett has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Bennett Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 210 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +52.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina 63 Games 6 40 Points 4 16 Goals 1 24 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.