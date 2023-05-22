Sam Reinhart will be in action Monday when his Florida Panthers meet the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center. Does a bet on Reinhart interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Sam Reinhart vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -135)

0.5 points (Over odds: -135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

Reinhart has averaged 19:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -11).

In Reinhart's 82 games played this season he's scored in 27 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Reinhart has a point in 45 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in 19 of them.

In 30 of 82 games this year, Reinhart has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 57.4% that Reinhart hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 39.2% chance of Reinhart having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 210 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +52.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina 82 Games 7 67 Points 4 31 Goals 1 36 Assists 3

