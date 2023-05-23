On Tuesday, Bryan De La Cruz (.488 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 151 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .302 with 10 doubles, five home runs and nine walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 78th and he is 62nd in slugging.

De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 69.0% of his 42 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.6% of them.

In 11.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

De La Cruz has an RBI in 12 of 42 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 33.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (9.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .241 AVG .270 .241 OBP .329 .259 SLG .429 1 XBH 6 0 HR 2 1 RBI 9 21/0 K/BB 19/6 0 SB 1 Home Away 22 GP 20 16 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (65.0%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (35.0%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.0%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings