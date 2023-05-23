Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Bryan De La Cruz (.488 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 151 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4) in his most recent game against the Rockies.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .302 with 10 doubles, five home runs and nine walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 78th and he is 62nd in slugging.
- De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 69.0% of his 42 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.6% of them.
- In 11.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- De La Cruz has an RBI in 12 of 42 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (9.5%).
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|.241
|AVG
|.270
|.241
|OBP
|.329
|.259
|SLG
|.429
|1
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|9
|21/0
|K/BB
|19/6
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|20
|16 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (65.0%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (35.0%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (35.0%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (15.0%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (30.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.93).
- The Rockies rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (58 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gomber (3-4) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 10th start of the season. He has a 6.70 ERA in 44 1/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.70, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .287 batting average against him.
