Caleb Martin and the rest of the Miami Heat hit the court versus the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 8:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 128-102 win against the Celtics, Martin tallied 18 points and four assists.

In this piece we'll examine Martin's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Caleb Martin Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 9.6 12.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 4.5 Assists -- 1.6 1.6 PRA 18.5 16 18.4 PR 16.5 14.4 16.8 3PM 1.5 1.2 2.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Caleb Martin's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Caleb Martin Insights vs. the Celtics

Martin is responsible for taking 7.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.7 per game.

He's made 1.2 threes per game, or 8.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Martin's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

The Celtics concede 111.4 points per contest, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Celtics have allowed 44 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the NBA.

The Celtics are the second-ranked team in the league, giving up 23.1 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics have conceded 11.6 makes per game, fifth in the NBA.

Caleb Martin vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/21/2023 35 18 3 4 4 0 1 5/19/2023 32 25 4 0 3 1 1 5/17/2023 30 15 4 3 3 1 2 1/24/2023 11 5 0 0 1 0 0 12/2/2022 26 10 1 0 1 0 0 11/30/2022 24 10 6 1 2 0 0 10/21/2022 29 4 7 0 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Martin or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.