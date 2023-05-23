The injury report for the Atlanta Dream (0-1) ahead of their game against the Minnesota Lynx (0-1) currently has only one player on it. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 23 from Target Center.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Atlanta lost on the road to Dallas, 85-78, in its last game. Its top performers were Rhyne Howard (20 PTS, 10 REB, 33.3 FG%, 4-12 from 3PT) and Cheyenne Parker (18 PTS, 11 REB, 3 STL, 50.0 FG%).

Rep your team with officially licensed Dream gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nia Coffey Out For Season Knee 3.0 3.0 0.0

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Dream vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Twitter, BSNX, and BSSE

Twitter, BSNX, and BSSE Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Dream Player Leaders (2022)

Howard contributed 16.2 points per game last season.

Parker notched 6.2 rebounds per game and Danielle Robinson averaged 3.8 assists per game.

Howard made 2.5 threes per game a season ago.

Howard averaged 1.6 steals per game. Parker collected 0.9 blocks a game.

Dream vs. Lynx Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lynx -2.5 161.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Lynx or Dream with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.