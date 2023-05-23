Duncan Robinson and his Miami Heat teammates hit the court versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game, a 128-102 win versus the Celtics, Robinson put up 22 points and four assists.

Let's look at Robinson's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Duncan Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 6.4 7.9 Rebounds -- 1.6 0.8 Assists -- 1.1 1.2 PRA -- 9.1 9.9 PR -- 8 8.7 3PM 1.5 1.5 2.1



Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Duncan Robinson Insights vs. the Celtics

Robinson is responsible for taking 3.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.6 per game.

He's put up 4.6 threes per game, or 6.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

The Celtics are the fourth-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 111.4 points per contest.

Conceding 44 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the league.

Allowing 23.1 assists per contest, the Celtics are the second-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Celtics are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA.

Duncan Robinson vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/21/2023 24 22 2 4 5 0 0 5/19/2023 21 15 1 1 3 0 1 5/17/2023 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 11/30/2022 12 3 0 0 1 0 3 10/21/2022 6 0 1 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.