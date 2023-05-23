Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper (.243 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Rockies.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Discover More About This Game
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is batting .244 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.
- In 21 of 32 games this year (65.6%) Cooper has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (18.8%).
- He has homered in 9.4% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Cooper has an RBI in 10 of 32 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In six of 32 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|.259
|AVG
|.289
|.273
|OBP
|.349
|.352
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|9
|16/0
|K/BB
|13/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|13 (72.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (21.4%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 4.93 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 58 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 6.70 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the left-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In nine games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 6.70 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .287 to his opponents.
