The Miami Marlins, including Garrett Cooper (.243 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is batting .244 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.

In 21 of 32 games this year (65.6%) Cooper has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (18.8%).

He has homered in 9.4% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his chances at the plate.

Cooper has an RBI in 10 of 32 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In six of 32 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 .259 AVG .289 .273 OBP .349 .352 SLG .500 2 XBH 4 1 HR 2 4 RBI 9 16/0 K/BB 13/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 14 13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

