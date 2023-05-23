Garrett Hampson -- with an on-base percentage of .219 in his past 10 games, 53 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on May 23 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

Hampson is batting .239 with nine doubles, a home run and three walks.

Hampson has gotten at least one hit in 58.1% of his games this year (18 of 31), with multiple hits three times (9.7%).

He has homered in one of 31 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Hampson has driven in a run in six games this year (19.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 10 of 31 games so far this season.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .308 AVG .235 .379 OBP .235 .577 SLG .324 5 XBH 3 1 HR 0 3 RBI 4 8/2 K/BB 9/0 1 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 17 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.9%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (23.5%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings