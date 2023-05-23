Garrett Hampson -- with an on-base percentage of .219 in his past 10 games, 53 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on May 23 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

  • Hampson is batting .239 with nine doubles, a home run and three walks.
  • Hampson has gotten at least one hit in 58.1% of his games this year (18 of 31), with multiple hits three times (9.7%).
  • He has homered in one of 31 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Hampson has driven in a run in six games this year (19.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 10 of 31 games so far this season.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 13
.308 AVG .235
.379 OBP .235
.577 SLG .324
5 XBH 3
1 HR 0
3 RBI 4
8/2 K/BB 9/0
1 SB 1
14 GP 17
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.9%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (23.5%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.93).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow 58 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • The Rockies are sending Gomber (3-4) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 6.70 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 44 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.70, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .287 batting average against him.
