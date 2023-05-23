Garrett Hampson Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Garrett Hampson -- with an on-base percentage of .219 in his past 10 games, 53 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on May 23 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson is batting .239 with nine doubles, a home run and three walks.
- Hampson has gotten at least one hit in 58.1% of his games this year (18 of 31), with multiple hits three times (9.7%).
- He has homered in one of 31 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Hampson has driven in a run in six games this year (19.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 10 of 31 games so far this season.
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.308
|AVG
|.235
|.379
|OBP
|.235
|.577
|SLG
|.324
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|8/2
|K/BB
|9/0
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (58.8%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.9%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (23.5%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (17.6%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.93).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 58 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- The Rockies are sending Gomber (3-4) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 6.70 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 44 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.70, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .287 batting average against him.
