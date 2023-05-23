The Miami Heat are 1.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat hold a 3-0 lead in the series.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 113 - Heat 111

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Celtics (+ 1.5)

Celtics (+ 1.5) Pick OU: Over (216.5)



The Celtics' .537 ATS win percentage (44-35-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Boston is 7-1 against the spread compared to the 17-35-4 ATS record Miami racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.

When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Miami does it in fewer games (48.8% of the time) than Boston (52.4%).

The Heat have a .621 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-22) this season, higher than the .500 winning percentage for the Celtics as a moneyline underdog (4-4).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Heat Performance Insights

Because of Miami's offensive struggles this year, ranking worst in the NBA with 109.5 points per game, it has had to count on its defense, which ranks second-best in the league by allowing 109.8 points per game.

This year, the Heat rank 25th in the league in assists, delivering 23.8 per game.

The Heat rank 16th in the NBA by draining 12 three-pointers per game, but they have a 34.4% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks fourth-worst in the league.

So far this year, Miami has taken 59.2% two-pointers, accounting for 69.5% of the team's baskets. It has shot 40.8% threes (30.5% of the team's baskets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.