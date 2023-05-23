Heat vs. Celtics Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Finals Game 4
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Heat are 1.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat hold a 3-0 lead in the series.
Heat vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs. Celtics Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 113 - Heat 111
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Heat vs Celtics Player Props
|Heat vs Celtics Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Heat vs Celtics
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Celtics
- Pick ATS: Celtics (+ 1.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (216.5)
- The Celtics' .537 ATS win percentage (44-35-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Boston is 7-1 against the spread compared to the 17-35-4 ATS record Miami racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.
- When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Miami does it in fewer games (48.8% of the time) than Boston (52.4%).
- The Heat have a .621 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-22) this season, higher than the .500 winning percentage for the Celtics as a moneyline underdog (4-4).
Heat Performance Insights
- Because of Miami's offensive struggles this year, ranking worst in the NBA with 109.5 points per game, it has had to count on its defense, which ranks second-best in the league by allowing 109.8 points per game.
- This year, the Heat rank 25th in the league in assists, delivering 23.8 per game.
- The Heat rank 16th in the NBA by draining 12 three-pointers per game, but they have a 34.4% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks fourth-worst in the league.
- So far this year, Miami has taken 59.2% two-pointers, accounting for 69.5% of the team's baskets. It has shot 40.8% threes (30.5% of the team's baskets).
