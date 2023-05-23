Heat vs. Celtics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Finals Game 4
In Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Miami Heat will be seeking a win against Boston Celtics.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Celtics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Heat vs. Celtics Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Heat Moneyline
|Celtics Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Heat (-1.5)
|216.5
|-120
|+100
|BetMGM
|Heat (-1.5)
|216.5
|-120
|+100
|PointsBet
|Heat (-1.5)
|216.5
|-120
|+100
|Tipico
|Heat (-1.5)
|216.5
|-120
|+100
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Heat vs Celtics Player Props
|Heat vs Celtics Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Heat vs Celtics
Heat vs. Celtics Betting Trends
- The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in the league) and giving up 109.8 (second in the NBA).
- The Celtics have a +535 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 117.9 points per game, fourth in the league, and are allowing 111.4 per contest to rank fourth in the NBA.
- The teams combine to score 227.4 points per game, 10.9 more points than this matchup's point total.
- These two teams surrender 221.2 points per game combined, 4.7 more points than the total for this matchup.
- Miami has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.
- Boston has compiled a 45-34-3 ATS record so far this year.
Heat Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jimmy Butler
|27.5
|-125
|22.9
|Bam Adebayo
|17.5
|-130
|20.4
|Max Strus
|11.5
|-120
|11.5
|Gabe Vincent
|11.5
|-125
|9.4
|Caleb Martin
|11.5
|-130
|9.6
Heat and Celtics NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Heat
|+275
|-1098
|Celtics
|+1600
|+700
