In Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Miami Heat will be seeking a win against Boston Celtics.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Celtics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in the league) and giving up 109.8 (second in the NBA).

The Celtics have a +535 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 117.9 points per game, fourth in the league, and are allowing 111.4 per contest to rank fourth in the NBA.

The teams combine to score 227.4 points per game, 10.9 more points than this matchup's point total.

These two teams surrender 221.2 points per game combined, 4.7 more points than the total for this matchup.

Miami has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.

Boston has compiled a 45-34-3 ATS record so far this year.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jimmy Butler 27.5 -125 22.9 Bam Adebayo 17.5 -130 20.4 Max Strus 11.5 -120 11.5 Gabe Vincent 11.5 -125 9.4 Caleb Martin 11.5 -130 9.6

Heat and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Heat +275 -1098 Celtics +1600 +700

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.