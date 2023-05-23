The Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics square off in a decisive Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

This season, the Heat have a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Celtics' opponents have knocked down.

In games Miami shoots higher than 46.3% from the field, it is 25-11 overall.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.

The 109.5 points per game the Heat record are only 1.9 fewer points than the Celtics allow (111.4).

When Miami totals more than 111.4 points, it is 26-8.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat average 111.4 points per game in home games, compared to 107.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.9 points per contest.

When playing at home, Miami is allowing 0.9 more points per game (110.2) than when playing on the road (109.3).

In home games, the Heat are draining the same number of three-pointers per game as they are on the road (12). Meanwhile, they sport a better three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in road games (32.9%).

Heat Injuries