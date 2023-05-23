The Miami Heat host the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena on Tuesday (tip at 8:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Bam Adebayo, Jayson Tatum and others in this contest.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (-128) 9.5 (+105) 3.5 (-118)

Tuesday's points prop bet for Adebayo is 17.5 points. That is 2.9 fewer than his season average of 20.4.

Adebayo has averaged 0.3 fewer rebounds per game (9.2) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (9.5).

Adebayo's season-long assist average -- 3.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Tuesday's assist prop bet total (3.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-125) 7.5 (+110) 5.5 (-161) 0.5 (-143)

Jimmy Butler is averaging 22.9 points per game this season, 4.6 fewer than his points prop on Tuesday.

He averages 1.6 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 7.5.

Butler has picked up 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 lower than his prop bet on Tuesday (5.5).

He has made 0.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Tuesday (0.5).

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (-120) 3.5 (+115) 0.5 (-238) 2.5 (-110)

Max Strus' 11.5 points per game is the same as Tuesday's over/under.

Strus has grabbed 3.2 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (3.5).

Strus averages 2.1 assists, 1.6 more than his over/under for Tuesday.

Strus has knocked down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his over/under on Tuesday.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-125) 10.5 (+110) 4.5 (-161) 2.5 (-182)

Tatum's 30.1 points per game are 0.6 points more than Tuesday's over/under.

Tatum has pulled down 8.8 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (10.5).

Tatum averages 4.6 assists, 0.1 more than Tuesday's over/under.

Tatum's 3.2 three-pointers made per game is 0.7 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Put your picks to the test and bet on Heat vs. Celtics player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-125) 6.5 (+110) 3.5 (-118) 2.5 (+115)

Jaylen Brown's 26.6 points per game average is 3.1 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.

Brown has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (6.9) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (6.5).

Tuesday's assist prop bet total for Brown (3.5) equals his year-long assist average.

Brown has hit 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.