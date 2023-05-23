The Miami Heat are 1.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat hold a 3-0 lead in the series. The matchup has an over/under of 216.5 points.

Heat vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -1.5 216.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

In 47 of 82 games this season, Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 216.5 points.

Miami has an average total of 219.3 in its matchups this year, 2.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Heat have a 30-52-0 record against the spread this season.

Miami has been the favorite in 56 games this season and won 35 (62.5%) of those contests.

This season, Miami has won 33 of its 54 games, or 61.1%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Heat.

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 216.5 % of Games Over 216.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 47 57.3% 109.5 227.4 109.8 221.2 219.6 Celtics 62 75.6% 117.9 227.4 111.4 221.2 227.8

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

The Heat are 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their past 10 games.

The Heat have hit the over in seven of their past 10 games.

At home, Miami has a worse record against the spread (14-27-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (16-25-0).

The Heat average 109.5 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow.

Miami is 17-17 against the spread and 26-8 overall when scoring more than 111.4 points.

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Heat and Celtics Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 30-52 19-39 41-41 Celtics 45-37 7-1 43-39

Heat vs. Celtics Point Insights

Heat Celtics 109.5 Points Scored (PG) 117.9 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 17-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 40-21 26-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 49-12 109.8 Points Allowed (PG) 111.4 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 4 26-39 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-8 39-26 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 31-5

