Ahead of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics (57-25), the Miami Heat (44-38) will be monitoring three players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, May 23 at FTX Arena.

The Heat will try for another victory over the Celtics after a 128-102 win on Sunday. Gabe Vincent led the Heat to the victory with a team-high 29 points. Jayson Tatum notched 14 points in the Celtics' loss.

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kevin Love PF Questionable Leg 8.2 6.4 1.9 Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: None

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Heat Season Insights

The 109.5 points per game the Heat score are only 1.9 fewer points than the Celtics allow (111.4).

When Miami totals more than 111.4 points, it is 26-8.

The Heat have been racking up 111.6 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly higher than the 109.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Miami connects on 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents (13.1). It is shooting 34.4% from deep (27th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 36.7%.

The Heat average 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (25th in the league), and give up 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in the NBA).

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -1.5 217

