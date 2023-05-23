When the Miami Heat (44-38) and Boston Celtics (57-25) match up at FTX Arena on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, Jimmy Butler will be a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23

Tuesday, May 23 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Heat's Last Game

On Sunday, the Heat knocked off the Celtics 128-102, led by Gabe Vincent with 29 points (plus three assists and two rebounds). Tatum was the top scorer for the losing squad with 14 points, and he added two assists and 10 boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Gabe Vincent 29 2 3 1 1 6 Duncan Robinson 22 2 4 0 0 5 Caleb Martin 18 3 4 1 0 4

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is tops on the Heat with 20.4 points per contest and 9.2 rebounds, while also putting up 3.2 assists.

Butler is tops on his squad in assists per game (5.3), and also posts 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.8 steals (second in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Max Strus puts up 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 41% from the floor and 35% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Caleb Martin puts up 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Kyle Lowry posts 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 40.4% from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 24.3 6.5 5.3 2.1 0.9 0.6 Bam Adebayo 18.7 9.6 3.9 0.8 0.6 0 Kyle Lowry 10.5 3.2 4.8 1.1 1 1.6 Gabe Vincent 13.7 1.8 3.9 1.1 0.2 2.5 Caleb Martin 12.3 4.5 1.6 0.8 0.4 2

