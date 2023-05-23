Jacob Stallings -- batting .111 with a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on May 23 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is hitting .127 with three doubles and six walks.

Stallings has a hit in nine of 24 games played this season (37.5%), but zero multi-hit games.

In 24 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Stallings has driven in a run in four games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in four games this year (16.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 .161 AVG .042 .235 OBP .115 .226 SLG .083 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 1 13/3 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 10 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

