Jacob Stallings -- batting .111 with a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on May 23 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings is hitting .127 with three doubles and six walks.
  • Stallings has a hit in nine of 24 games played this season (37.5%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • In 24 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Stallings has driven in a run in four games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in four games this year (16.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 8
.161 AVG .042
.235 OBP .115
.226 SLG .083
2 XBH 1
0 HR 0
2 RBI 1
13/3 K/BB 3/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 10
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Rockies' 4.93 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (58 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gomber makes the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 6.70 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 29-year-old has a 6.70 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.
