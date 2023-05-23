Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jacob Stallings -- batting .111 with a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on May 23 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is hitting .127 with three doubles and six walks.
- Stallings has a hit in nine of 24 games played this season (37.5%), but zero multi-hit games.
- In 24 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Stallings has driven in a run in four games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in four games this year (16.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|.161
|AVG
|.042
|.235
|OBP
|.115
|.226
|SLG
|.083
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|13/3
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (10.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Rockies' 4.93 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (58 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gomber makes the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 6.70 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 6.70 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.
