On Tuesday, Jean Segura (.341 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)



Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura is hitting .200 with three doubles, a triple and 11 walks.
  • In 48.8% of his 41 games this season, Segura has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
  • He has not homered in his 41 games this season.
  • Segura has driven in a run in four games this year (9.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 11 games this season (26.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
.200 AVG .172
.254 OBP .213
.218 SLG .207
1 XBH 2
0 HR 0
3 RBI 0
11/4 K/BB 11/2
1 SB 1
23 GP 18
14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (33.3%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (22.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies' 4.93 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up 58 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Gomber (3-4 with a 6.70 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.70, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
