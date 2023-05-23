Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Jean Segura (.341 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is hitting .200 with three doubles, a triple and 11 walks.
- In 48.8% of his 41 games this season, Segura has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has not homered in his 41 games this season.
- Segura has driven in a run in four games this year (9.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 11 games this season (26.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.200
|AVG
|.172
|.254
|OBP
|.213
|.218
|SLG
|.207
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|0
|11/4
|K/BB
|11/2
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|18
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (33.3%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (22.2%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Rockies' 4.93 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 58 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Gomber (3-4 with a 6.70 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In nine games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.70, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
