On Tuesday, Jon Berti (.297 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double and an RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the Rockies.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is hitting .277 with five doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 48th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage, and 138th in slugging.

In 70% of his games this season (28 of 40), Berti has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (20%) he recorded more than one.

In 40 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.

Berti has driven in a run in seven games this year (17.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 14 of 40 games (35%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 18 .264 AVG .267 .298 OBP .333 .302 SLG .417 2 XBH 5 0 HR 2 4 RBI 4 9/3 K/BB 14/6 2 SB 4 Home Away 18 GP 22 12 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (72.7%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (45.5%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (18.2%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings