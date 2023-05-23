On Tuesday, Jon Berti (.297 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double and an RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the Rockies.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Discover More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti is hitting .277 with five doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 48th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage, and 138th in slugging.
  • In 70% of his games this season (28 of 40), Berti has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (20%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 40 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.
  • Berti has driven in a run in seven games this year (17.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 14 of 40 games (35%), including multiple runs twice.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

16 GP 18
.264 AVG .267
.298 OBP .333
.302 SLG .417
2 XBH 5
0 HR 2
4 RBI 4
9/3 K/BB 14/6
2 SB 4
18 GP 22
12 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (72.7%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (45.5%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (18.2%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.93).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow 58 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Gomber makes the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 6.70 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 44 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.70, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
