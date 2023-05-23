Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Jon Berti (.297 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double and an RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the Rockies.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is hitting .277 with five doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 48th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage, and 138th in slugging.
- In 70% of his games this season (28 of 40), Berti has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (20%) he recorded more than one.
- In 40 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- Berti has driven in a run in seven games this year (17.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 14 of 40 games (35%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|18
|.264
|AVG
|.267
|.298
|OBP
|.333
|.302
|SLG
|.417
|2
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|4
|9/3
|K/BB
|14/6
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|22
|12 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (72.7%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (18.2%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (45.5%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.1%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (18.2%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.93).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 58 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Gomber makes the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 6.70 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 44 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In nine games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.70, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.