The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (hitting .263 in his past 10 games, with three home runs, six walks and seven RBI), take on starter Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +170) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -139) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -200)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler has 41 hits, which is tops among Miami hitters this season, while batting .241 with 21 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 108th, his on-base percentage ranks 105th, and he is 27th in the league in slugging.

Soler has gotten a hit in 26 of 46 games this season (56.5%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (21.7%).

Looking at the 46 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (21.7%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Soler has driven in a run in 13 games this season (28.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (15.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 19 times this year (41.3%), including five games with multiple runs (10.9%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .254 AVG .215 .306 OBP .311 .567 SLG .446 11 XBH 7 5 HR 4 11 RBI 9 19/4 K/BB 21/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 22 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (50%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (50%) 6 (25%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (18.2%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings