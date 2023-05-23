Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (hitting .263 in his past 10 games, with three home runs, six walks and seven RBI), take on starter Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +170)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -139)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -200)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler has 41 hits, which is tops among Miami hitters this season, while batting .241 with 21 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 108th, his on-base percentage ranks 105th, and he is 27th in the league in slugging.
- Soler has gotten a hit in 26 of 46 games this season (56.5%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (21.7%).
- Looking at the 46 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (21.7%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Soler has driven in a run in 13 games this season (28.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (15.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 19 times this year (41.3%), including five games with multiple runs (10.9%).
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.254
|AVG
|.215
|.306
|OBP
|.311
|.567
|SLG
|.446
|11
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|9
|19/4
|K/BB
|21/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|22
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (50%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (50%)
|6 (25%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (18.2%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (27.3%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.93).
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 58 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Gomber (3-4 with a 6.70 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.70, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .287 batting average against him.
