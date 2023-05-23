Kyle Lowry and his Miami Heat teammates match up versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent appearance, a 128-102 win over the Celtics, Lowry totaled seven points and four assists.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Lowry, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.2 10.5 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 3.2 Assists 3.5 5.1 4.8 PRA 16.5 20.4 18.5 PR 12.5 15.3 13.7 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Kyle Lowry's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 6.9% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.8 per contest.

He's taken 5.6 threes per game, or 10.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Lowry's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Celtics are fourth in the NBA, allowing 111.4 points per contest.

The Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 44 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Celtics have given up 23.1 per game, second in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics have conceded 11.6 makes per game, fifth in the NBA.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/21/2023 28 7 5 4 1 0 1 5/19/2023 17 0 1 5 0 1 1 5/17/2023 28 15 3 3 3 1 1 1/24/2023 29 2 5 8 0 0 0 12/2/2022 39 20 5 4 2 0 0 11/30/2022 38 14 4 5 1 0 0 10/21/2022 33 17 4 6 3 1 3

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Lowry or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.