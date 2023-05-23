Luis Arraez -- with an on-base percentage of .366 in his past 10 games, 70 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, on May 23 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

  • Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .436, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .475.
  • He ranks first in batting average, first in on base percentage, and 47th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
  • In 81.8% of his 44 games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in one of 44 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Arraez has had an RBI in 13 games this season (29.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.8%).
  • In 14 games this year (31.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 16
.393 AVG .403
.441 OBP .471
.426 SLG .548
2 XBH 6
0 HR 1
7 RBI 6
3/5 K/BB 6/8
1 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 20
19 (79.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (85.0%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (45.0%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%)
8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies' 4.93 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow 58 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Gomber (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 6.70 ERA in 44 1/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 6.70 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.
