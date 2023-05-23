Luis Arraez -- with an on-base percentage of .366 in his past 10 games, 70 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, on May 23 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .436, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .475.

He ranks first in batting average, first in on base percentage, and 47th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

In 81.8% of his 44 games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one of 44 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Arraez has had an RBI in 13 games this season (29.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.8%).

In 14 games this year (31.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 .393 AVG .403 .441 OBP .471 .426 SLG .548 2 XBH 6 0 HR 1 7 RBI 6 3/5 K/BB 6/8 1 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 20 19 (79.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (85.0%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (45.0%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings