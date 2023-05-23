Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Luis Arraez -- with an on-base percentage of .366 in his past 10 games, 70 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, on May 23 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Rockies.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .436, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .475.
- He ranks first in batting average, first in on base percentage, and 47th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- In 81.8% of his 44 games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one of 44 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Arraez has had an RBI in 13 games this season (29.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.8%).
- In 14 games this year (31.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|.393
|AVG
|.403
|.441
|OBP
|.471
|.426
|SLG
|.548
|2
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|6
|3/5
|K/BB
|6/8
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|20
|19 (79.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (85.0%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (45.0%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.0%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (25.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Rockies' 4.93 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 58 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Gomber (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 6.70 ERA in 44 1/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In nine games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 6.70 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.
