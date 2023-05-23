Tuesday's game features the Colorado Rockies (20-28) and the Miami Marlins (24-24) facing off at Coors Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Rockies according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET on May 23.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Eury Perez (1-0) to the mound, while Austin Gomber (3-4) will take the ball for the Rockies.

Marlins vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Marlins vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rockies 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 4-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

This season, the Marlins have been favored 16 times and won 10, or 62.5%, of those games.

Miami has a record of 7-4, a 63.6% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Marlins, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

Miami has scored 167 runs (just 3.5 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Marlins have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins Schedule