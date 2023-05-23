Eury Perez and Austin Gomber are the projected starters when the Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies face off on Tuesday at Coors Field.

The Marlins have been listed as -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rockies (+110). The game's total has been set at 11.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -135 +110 11.5 -105 -115 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Marlins and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been favored on the moneyline 16 total times this season. They've gone 10-6 in those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Miami has a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of its games).

The Marlins have a 57.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 47 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Miami, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-24-3).

The Marlins have not had a spread set for an outing this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-11 10-13 12-13 12-11 19-18 5-6

