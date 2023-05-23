Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins take the field on Tuesday at Coors Field against Austin Gomber, who is starting for the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is set for 8:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins are 24th in MLB play with 43 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.

Miami's .383 slugging percentage is 22nd in MLB.

The Marlins have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.250).

Miami scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (167 total, 3.5 per game).

The Marlins are 25th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .306.

The Marlins' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 13th in baseball.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Miami's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.

Miami has the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).

Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.333).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Eury Perez (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Marlins, his third of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 5/18/2023 Nationals W 5-3 Home Eury Pérez Trevor Williams 5/19/2023 Giants L 4-3 Away Sandy Alcantara Anthony DeSclafani 5/20/2023 Giants W 1-0 Away Braxton Garrett Logan Webb 5/21/2023 Giants L 7-5 Away Jesús Luzardo Alex Wood 5/22/2023 Rockies L 5-3 Away Edward Cabrera Chase Anderson 5/23/2023 Rockies - Away Eury Pérez Austin Gomber 5/24/2023 Rockies - Away Sandy Alcantara Karl Kauffmann 5/25/2023 Rockies - Away Braxton Garrett Kyle Freeland 5/26/2023 Angels - Away Jesús Luzardo Reid Detmers 5/27/2023 Angels - Away Edward Cabrera Patrick Sandoval 5/28/2023 Angels - Away Eury Pérez Shohei Ohtani

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.