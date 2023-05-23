How to Watch the Marlins vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins take the field on Tuesday at Coors Field against Austin Gomber, who is starting for the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is set for 8:40 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins are 24th in MLB play with 43 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.
- Miami's .383 slugging percentage is 22nd in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.250).
- Miami scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (167 total, 3.5 per game).
- The Marlins are 25th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .306.
- The Marlins' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 13th in baseball.
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Miami's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- Miami has the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).
- Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.333).
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Eury Perez (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Marlins, his third of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/18/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-3
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Trevor Williams
|5/19/2023
|Giants
|L 4-3
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/20/2023
|Giants
|W 1-0
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Logan Webb
|5/21/2023
|Giants
|L 7-5
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Alex Wood
|5/22/2023
|Rockies
|L 5-3
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Chase Anderson
|5/23/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Austin Gomber
|5/24/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Karl Kauffmann
|5/25/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Kyle Freeland
|5/26/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Reid Detmers
|5/27/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/28/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Shohei Ohtani
