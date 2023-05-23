On Tuesday, May 23, Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (24-24) visit Charlie Blackmon's Colorado Rockies (20-28) at Coors Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET.

The Marlins are favored in this one, at -130, while the underdog Rockies have +105 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 11.5 runs for the matchup.

Marlins vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Eury Perez - MIA (1-0, 2.79 ERA) vs Austin Gomber - COL (3-4, 6.70 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marlins vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Marlins and Rockies game but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Marlins (-130) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $17.69 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Jorge Soler hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Marlins vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have won 10, or 62.5%, of the 16 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Marlins have gone 7-4 (winning 63.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Miami, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Marlins have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have won in 17, or 44.7%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 14-19 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Marlins vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jorge Soler 1.5 (+150) 2.5 (+110) 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (-133) Jacob Stallings 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+155) Garrett Cooper 1.5 (+120) 1.5 (-149) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+105) Yuli Gurriel 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+130) Jean Segura 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+140)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Marlins, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 4th

Think the Marlins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Miami and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.