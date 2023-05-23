You can find player prop bet odds for Luis Arraez, Charlie Blackmon and other players on the Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies prior to their matchup at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday at Coors Field.

Marlins vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run, 15 walks and 16 RBI (62 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashed .383/.436/.475 on the year.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies May. 22 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Giants May. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 20 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants May. 19 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Nationals May. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has collected 41 hits with nine doubles, 12 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 27 runs.

He has a slash line of .241/.321/.506 on the year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rockies May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 21 4-for-5 1 1 3 7 at Giants May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Giants May. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has 43 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 17 runs.

He has a .276/.366/.417 slash line on the year.

Blackmon hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Marlins May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rangers May. 20 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 at Rangers May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Reds May. 17 0-for-3 2 0 1 0 vs. Reds May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Diaz Stats

Elias Diaz has 45 hits with nine doubles, four home runs, 13 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .333/.391/.489 on the season.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 22 2-for-3 1 1 2 6 0 at Rangers May. 20 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Rangers May. 19 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Reds May. 17 2-for-5 0 0 3 2 0 vs. Reds May. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

