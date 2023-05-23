The Miami Marlins clash with the Colorado Rockies (20-28) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday, including a matchup of two of MLB's most consistent hitters. Luis Arraez is at .383 (first in league) for the Marlins, while Elias Diaz is third at .333 for the Rockies.

The Marlins will look to Eury Perez (1-0) against the Rockies and Austin Gomber (3-4).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Marlins vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Perez - MIA (1-0, 2.79 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (3-4, 6.70 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez

The Marlins will send Perez to the mound for his third start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw five innings, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits against the Washington Nationals.

He has pitched to a 2.79 ERA this season with 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across two games.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber

Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 6.70 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

In nine games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.70, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.

Gomber has registered four quality starts this year.

Gomber will try to collect his sixth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.9 innings per appearance.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.