Max Strus and the rest of the Miami Heat face the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Strus, in his last game, had 10 points in a 128-102 win over the Celtics.

In this piece we'll dive into Strus' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.5 13.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.2 3.6 Assists -- 2.1 1.0 PRA -- 16.8 17.8 PR 14.5 14.7 16.8 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.6



Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Max Strus Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 11.3% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.9 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 20.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

Strus' opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

The Celtics are the fourth-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 111.4 points per game.

Giving up 44 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Celtics have allowed 23.1 per game, second in the league.

Giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Celtics are the fifth-ranked squad in the league.

Max Strus vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/21/2023 25 10 3 1 2 0 1 5/19/2023 27 11 1 0 2 0 0 5/17/2023 34 15 3 0 3 0 0 1/24/2023 37 13 7 1 3 0 2 12/2/2022 21 4 4 1 1 0 3 11/30/2022 36 23 1 2 5 0 1 10/21/2022 23 2 1 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.