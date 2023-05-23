On Tuesday, Yuli Gurriel (.190 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

  • Gurriel has three doubles, three home runs and six walks while batting .242.
  • In 18 of 26 games this season (69.2%) Gurriel has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (19.2%).
  • In 11.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Gurriel has driven in a run in nine games this season (34.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this year (26.9%), including one multi-run game.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 13
.242 AVG .265
.265 OBP .315
.303 SLG .469
2 XBH 4
0 HR 3
0 RBI 7
4/0 K/BB 5/4
0 SB 1
Home Away
12 GP 14
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (78.6%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (50%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies' 4.93 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (58 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 6.70 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the lefty went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.70, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
