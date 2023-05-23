Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Yuli Gurriel (.190 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel has three doubles, three home runs and six walks while batting .242.
- In 18 of 26 games this season (69.2%) Gurriel has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (19.2%).
- In 11.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Gurriel has driven in a run in nine games this season (34.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (26.9%), including one multi-run game.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.242
|AVG
|.265
|.265
|OBP
|.315
|.303
|SLG
|.469
|2
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|3
|0
|RBI
|7
|4/0
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (78.6%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (50%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 4.93 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (58 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 6.70 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the lefty went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.70, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
