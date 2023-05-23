On Tuesday, Yuli Gurriel (.190 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel has three doubles, three home runs and six walks while batting .242.

In 18 of 26 games this season (69.2%) Gurriel has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (19.2%).

In 11.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Gurriel has driven in a run in nine games this season (34.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (26.9%), including one multi-run game.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .242 AVG .265 .265 OBP .315 .303 SLG .469 2 XBH 4 0 HR 3 0 RBI 7 4/0 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 1 Home Away 12 GP 14 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (78.6%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (50%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings