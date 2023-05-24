Aaron Ekblad and the Florida Panthers are facing the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Ekblad? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Aaron Ekblad vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Ekblad Season Stats Insights

In 71 games this season, Ekblad has a plus-minus rating of -14, while averaging 23:23 on the ice per game.

In 12 of 71 games this season Ekblad has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Ekblad has a point in 28 of 71 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

Ekblad has an assist in 19 of 71 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Ekblad's implied probability to go over his point total is 40% based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Ekblad having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Ekblad Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 210 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +52.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina 71 Games 8 38 Points 2 14 Goals 1 24 Assists 1

