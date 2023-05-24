Aleksander Barkov Jr. and the Florida Panthers face the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center, on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Barkov available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -179)

0.5 points (Over odds: -179) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Barkov Season Stats Insights

Barkov's plus-minus this season, in 21:13 per game on the ice, is +11.

In 19 of 68 games this season, Barkov has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 47 of 68 games this season, Barkov has registered a point, and 22 of those games included multiple points.

Barkov has an assist in 38 of 68 games this season, with multiple assists on 16 occasions.

Barkov's implied probability to go over his point total is 64.2% based on the odds.

Barkov has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Barkov Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 210 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +52 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina 68 Games 9 78 Points 8 23 Goals 5 55 Assists 3

