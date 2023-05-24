Anthony Duclair will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes play in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Duclair's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Anthony Duclair vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +215)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Duclair Season Stats Insights

Duclair's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:51 per game on the ice, is +4.

Duclair has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 20 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Duclair has recorded a point in a game seven times this year out of 20 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Duclair has an assist in five of 20 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Duclair's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 31.7% of Duclair going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Duclair Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 210 goals in total (2.6 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+52) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina 20 Games 7 9 Points 9 2 Goals 4 7 Assists 5

