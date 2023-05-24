Brandon Montour will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes face off on Wednesday at BB&T Center in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Montour? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Brandon Montour vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -164)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Montour Season Stats Insights

  • In 80 games this season, Montour has a plus-minus of +9, while averaging 24:07 on the ice per game.
  • Montour has a goal in 16 of 80 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.
  • Montour has a point in 51 games this year (out of 80), including multiple points 15 times.
  • In 42 of 80 games this year, Montour has registered an assist, and in 11 of those matches recorded two or more.
  • The implied probability that Montour goes over his points over/under is 62.1%, based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Montour going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.5%.

Montour Stats vs. the Hurricanes

  • The Hurricanes have given up 210 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +52.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina
80 Games 9
73 Points 5
16 Goals 0
57 Assists 5

