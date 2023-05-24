Brandon Montour Player Prop Bets: Panthers vs. Hurricanes - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4
Brandon Montour will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes face off on Wednesday at BB&T Center in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Montour? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Brandon Montour vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -164)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)
Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info
Montour Season Stats Insights
- In 80 games this season, Montour has a plus-minus of +9, while averaging 24:07 on the ice per game.
- Montour has a goal in 16 of 80 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.
- Montour has a point in 51 games this year (out of 80), including multiple points 15 times.
- In 42 of 80 games this year, Montour has registered an assist, and in 11 of those matches recorded two or more.
- The implied probability that Montour goes over his points over/under is 62.1%, based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Montour going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.5%.
Montour Stats vs. the Hurricanes
- The Hurricanes have given up 210 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +52.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Carolina
|80
|Games
|9
|73
|Points
|5
|16
|Goals
|0
|57
|Assists
|5
