Brandon Montour will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes face off on Wednesday at BB&T Center in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Montour? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Brandon Montour vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -164)

0.5 points (Over odds: -164) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Montour Season Stats Insights

In 80 games this season, Montour has a plus-minus of +9, while averaging 24:07 on the ice per game.

Montour has a goal in 16 of 80 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Montour has a point in 51 games this year (out of 80), including multiple points 15 times.

In 42 of 80 games this year, Montour has registered an assist, and in 11 of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Montour goes over his points over/under is 62.1%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Montour going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.5%.

Montour Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 210 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +52.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina 80 Games 9 73 Points 5 16 Goals 0 57 Assists 5

