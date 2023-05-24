Bryan De La Cruz -- with a slugging percentage of .811 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies, with Karl Kauffmann on the mound, on May 24 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann

Karl Kauffmann TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz has 10 doubles, five home runs and 10 walks while batting .302.

He ranks 14th in batting average, 66th in on base percentage, and 62nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

De La Cruz has gotten at least one hit in 69.8% of his games this year (30 of 43), with more than one hit 12 times (27.9%).

In 11.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.9% of his games this season, De La Cruz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 14 of 43 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .241 AVG .270 .241 OBP .329 .259 SLG .429 1 XBH 6 0 HR 2 1 RBI 9 21/0 K/BB 19/6 0 SB 1 Home Away 22 GP 21 16 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (66.7%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (33.3%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (33.3%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

