Carter Verhaeghe will be in action Wednesday when his Florida Panthers meet the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center. Looking to bet on Verhaeghe's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -159)

0.5 points (Over odds: -159) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Verhaeghe has averaged 17:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +10.

In 30 of 81 games this season, Verhaeghe has scored a goal, with 10 of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Verhaeghe has a point in 47 games this year (out of 81), including multiple points 21 times.

Verhaeghe has an assist in 28 of 81 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Verhaeghe goes over his points over/under is 61.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 40.8% chance of Verhaeghe having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 210 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +52 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina 81 Games 9 73 Points 8 42 Goals 4 31 Assists 4

