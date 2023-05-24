Eetu Luostarinen will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes meet on Wednesday at BB&T Center in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Luostarinen in that upcoming Panthers-Hurricanes game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Eetu Luostarinen vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +190)

0.5 points (Over odds: +190) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Luostarinen Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Luostarinen has a plus-minus of +18, while averaging 15:59 on the ice per game.

In 17 of 82 games this year, Luostarinen has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Luostarinen has a point in 38 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In 24 of 82 games this year, Luostarinen has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Luostarinen goes over his points prop total is 34.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 27% chance of Luostarinen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Luostarinen Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 210 goals in total (2.6 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +52 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina 82 Games 9 43 Points 0 17 Goals 0 26 Assists 0

