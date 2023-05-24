Garrett Cooper -- .184 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies, with Karl Kauffmann on the mound, on May 24 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Rockies.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

  • Cooper is hitting .242 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.
  • In 66.7% of his games this year (22 of 33), Cooper has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (18.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a long ball in four games this year (12.1%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Cooper has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this year (21.2%), including one multi-run game.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 10
.259 AVG .289
.273 OBP .349
.352 SLG .500
2 XBH 4
1 HR 2
4 RBI 9
16/0 K/BB 13/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
18 GP 15
13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (40.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (60 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kauffmann (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Rockies, his second this season.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
