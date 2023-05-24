Garrett Cooper -- .184 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies, with Karl Kauffmann on the mound, on May 24 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Rockies.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is hitting .242 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.

In 66.7% of his games this year (22 of 33), Cooper has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (18.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in four games this year (12.1%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Cooper has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (21.2%), including one multi-run game.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 .259 AVG .289 .273 OBP .349 .352 SLG .500 2 XBH 4 1 HR 2 4 RBI 9 16/0 K/BB 13/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 15 13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (40.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings