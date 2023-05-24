Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Garrett Cooper -- .184 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies, with Karl Kauffmann on the mound, on May 24 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Rockies.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is hitting .242 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.
- In 66.7% of his games this year (22 of 33), Cooper has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (18.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in four games this year (12.1%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Cooper has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (21.2%), including one multi-run game.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|.259
|AVG
|.289
|.273
|OBP
|.349
|.352
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|9
|16/0
|K/BB
|13/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|13 (72.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (40.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kauffmann (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Rockies, his second this season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
