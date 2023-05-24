Garrett Hampson Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Garrett Hampson (.188 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Karl Kauffmann. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson is hitting .231 with nine doubles, a home run and three walks.
- Hampson has gotten a hit in 18 of 32 games this year (56.3%), with multiple hits on three occasions (9.4%).
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- Hampson has driven in a run in six games this year (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in 10 of 32 games so far this year.
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.308
|AVG
|.235
|.379
|OBP
|.235
|.577
|SLG
|.324
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|8/2
|K/BB
|9/0
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (55.6%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.6%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (22.2%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (16.7%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 4.91 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kauffmann (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Rockies, his second of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
