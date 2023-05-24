On Wednesday, Garrett Hampson (.188 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Karl Kauffmann. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann

Karl Kauffmann TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Hampson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

Hampson is hitting .231 with nine doubles, a home run and three walks.

Hampson has gotten a hit in 18 of 32 games this year (56.3%), with multiple hits on three occasions (9.4%).

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

Hampson has driven in a run in six games this year (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in 10 of 32 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .308 AVG .235 .379 OBP .235 .577 SLG .324 5 XBH 3 1 HR 0 3 RBI 4 8/2 K/BB 9/0 1 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 18 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (55.6%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.6%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (22.2%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (16.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings