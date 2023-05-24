On Wednesday, Garrett Hampson (.188 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Karl Kauffmann. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

  • Hampson is hitting .231 with nine doubles, a home run and three walks.
  • Hampson has gotten a hit in 18 of 32 games this year (56.3%), with multiple hits on three occasions (9.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
  • Hampson has driven in a run in six games this year (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in 10 of 32 games so far this year.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 13
.308 AVG .235
.379 OBP .235
.577 SLG .324
5 XBH 3
1 HR 0
3 RBI 4
8/2 K/BB 9/0
1 SB 1
Home Away
14 GP 18
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (55.6%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.6%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (22.2%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (16.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies' 4.91 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (60 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kauffmann (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Rockies, his second of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
