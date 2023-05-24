Gustav Forsling will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes face off on Wednesday at BB&T Center in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Forsling in that upcoming Panthers-Hurricanes game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Gustav Forsling vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Forsling Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Forsling has averaged 23:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +18.

Forsling has scored a goal in 12 of 82 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 35 of 82 games this season, Forsling has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Forsling has an assist in 25 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Forsling's implied probability to go over his point total is 39.2% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Forsling going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Forsling Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 210 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks second.

The team's goal differential (+52) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina 82 Games 9 41 Points 1 13 Goals 0 28 Assists 1

