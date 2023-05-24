Jacob Stallings -- 1-for-3 with two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies, with Karl Kauffmann on the hill, on May 24 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings is hitting .127 with three doubles and six walks.
  • Stallings has gotten a hit in nine of 24 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • He has not gone deep in his 24 games this year.
  • Stallings has driven in a run in four games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in four of 24 games so far this season.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 8
.161 AVG .042
.235 OBP .115
.226 SLG .083
2 XBH 1
0 HR 0
2 RBI 1
13/3 K/BB 3/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 10
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Rockies' 4.91 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 60 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • The Rockies will look to Kauffmann (0-1) in his second start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
