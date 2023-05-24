Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Rockies - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Jacob Stallings -- 1-for-3 with two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies, with Karl Kauffmann on the hill, on May 24 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is hitting .127 with three doubles and six walks.
- Stallings has gotten a hit in nine of 24 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has not gone deep in his 24 games this year.
- Stallings has driven in a run in four games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in four of 24 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|.161
|AVG
|.042
|.235
|OBP
|.115
|.226
|SLG
|.083
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|13/3
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (10.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Rockies' 4.91 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 60 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- The Rockies will look to Kauffmann (0-1) in his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.