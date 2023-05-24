Jacob Stallings -- 1-for-3 with two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Colorado Rockies, with Karl Kauffmann on the hill, on May 24 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann

Karl Kauffmann TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is hitting .127 with three doubles and six walks.

Stallings has gotten a hit in nine of 24 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.

He has not gone deep in his 24 games this year.

Stallings has driven in a run in four games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in four of 24 games so far this season.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 .161 AVG .042 .235 OBP .115 .226 SLG .083 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 1 13/3 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 10 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings